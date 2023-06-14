Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Vigilance nabs incharge CIA staff, 2 cops for accepting bribe

Punjab Vigilance nabs incharge CIA staff, 2 cops for accepting bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jun 14, 2023 10:22 PM IST

Punjab vigilance bureau has nabbed Incharge of Crime Investigating Agency Staff Rajpura along with two policemen for demanding and accepting bribe from a hotelier

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed Incharge of Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) Staff Rajpura along with two policemen for demanding and accepting bribe from a hotelier.

A case under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. (Representational Photo)
A case under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. (Representational Photo)

The accused has been identified as Inspector Rakesh Kumar. Two other accused police officials have been identified as a head constable Kuldeep Singh and Punjab Home Guard (PHG) Kuldeep Singh. An VB spokesperson said the accused policemen have been arrested on the complaint of a hotelier Tejinderpal Singh, resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Rajpura. He added that the complainant has approached the Police Station VB Flying Squad -1, Punjab at Mohali and lodged a complaint that or Rakesh Kumar demanded 15,000 per month as a bribe to run his hotel business smoothly.

The spokesperson informed that after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a team of VB Flying Squad-1, Punjab at Mohali laid a trap and arrested the constable Kuldeep Singh red-handed while accepting bribe of 17,000 on the behalf of Rakesh Kumar from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. PHG Kuldeep Singh was accompanying the accused head constable. A case under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused inspector, head constable and PHG at Police Station VB Flying Squad-1, Mohali. Further investigations in this case are going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bribe hotelier
bribe hotelier
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out