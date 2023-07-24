Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance nabs patwari for charging exorbitant fee in Jalandhar

Punjab vigilance nabs patwari for charging exorbitant fee in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 24, 2023 09:58 PM IST

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has nabbed a patwari in Jalandhar district for charging ₹1,500 fee for the village map, the cost of which decided by the government is only ₹80

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed a patwari Harbans Lal posted at Revenue Halqa Nurmahal in Jalandhar district for charging 1,500 fee for the village map, the cost of which decided by the government is only 80.

The accused has been booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at police station VB, Jalandhar Range. (Representational Photo)

An official spokesperson of the VB said that Narinder Singh, resident of Ramewal village filed a complaint on government’s anti-corruption helpline that his maternal uncle approached the patwari on June 23 to get the village map but the official overcharged him.

After preliminary investigation of the complaint, the spokesperson said that a VB team on Monday arrested the accused patwari after registering a first information report (FIR) under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at police station VB, Jalandhar Range.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jalandhar district patwari
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP