Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests retired SMO for taking 1.15-lakh bribe

Published on Dec 01, 2022 07:36 PM IST

The action against the retired SMO, who was last posted at the Majitha civil hospital, came following a complaint to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village in Amritsar, alleged that the SMO took 1.15 lakh from him for issuing a medico-legal report in connection with a police case. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested retired senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Satnam Singh for taking 1.15 lakh as bribe from an Amritsar resident for issuing a medico-legal report.

The action against Dr Singh, who was last posted at the Majitha civil hospital and lives in Friends Avenue, Amritsar, came following a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline, a spokesperson of the VB said.

Giving details, the spokesperson said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village in Amritsar, alleged that Dr Singh took 1.15 lakh from him for issuing a medico-legal report in connection with a police case.

An investigation was initiated and Dr Singh was arrested after he was found guilty of demanding and accepting the bribe, he added.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Amritsar. Further investigation in this case is underway.

