Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests retired SMO for taking ₹1.15-lakh bribe
The action against the retired SMO, who was last posted at the Majitha civil hospital, came following a complaint to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested retired senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Satnam Singh for taking ₹1.15 lakh as bribe from an Amritsar resident for issuing a medico-legal report.
The action against Dr Singh, who was last posted at the Majitha civil hospital and lives in Friends Avenue, Amritsar, came following a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline, a spokesperson of the VB said.
Giving details, the spokesperson said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village in Amritsar, alleged that Dr Singh took ₹1.15 lakh from him for issuing a medico-legal report in connection with a police case.
An investigation was initiated and Dr Singh was arrested after he was found guilty of demanding and accepting the bribe, he added.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Amritsar. Further investigation in this case is underway.
