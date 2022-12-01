Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests retired SMO for taking 1.15-lakh bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests retired SMO for taking 1.15-lakh bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 07:36 PM IST

The action against the retired SMO, who was last posted at the Majitha civil hospital, came following a complaint to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village in Amritsar, alleged that the SMO took <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 lakh from him for issuing a medico-legal report in connection with a police case. (HT)
A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village in Amritsar, alleged that the SMO took 1.15 lakh from him for issuing a medico-legal report in connection with a police case. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested retired senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Satnam Singh for taking 1.15 lakh as bribe from an Amritsar resident for issuing a medico-legal report.

The action against Dr Singh, who was last posted at the Majitha civil hospital and lives in Friends Avenue, Amritsar, came following a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline, a spokesperson of the VB said.

Giving details, the spokesperson said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village in Amritsar, alleged that Dr Singh took 1.15 lakh from him for issuing a medico-legal report in connection with a police case.

An investigation was initiated and Dr Singh was arrested after he was found guilty of demanding and accepting the bribe, he added.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Amritsar. Further investigation in this case is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out