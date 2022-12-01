Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests retired SMO for taking 1.15-lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested retired senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Satnam Singh for taking ₹1.15 lakh as bribe from an Amritsar resident for issuing a medico-legal report.

The action against Dr Singh, who was last posted at the Majitha civil hospital and lives in Friends Avenue, Amritsar, came following a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline, a spokesperson of the VB said.

Giving details, the spokesperson said the complainant, Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village in Amritsar, alleged that Dr Singh took ₹1.15 lakh from him for issuing a medico-legal report in connection with a police case.

An investigation was initiated and Dr Singh was arrested after he was found guilty of demanding and accepting the bribe, he added.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Amritsar. Further investigation in this case is underway.