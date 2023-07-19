Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance nabs cop for accepting 10K bribe in Punjab’s Muktsar

Punjab vigilance nabs cop for accepting 10K bribe in Punjab’s Muktsar

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jul 19, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Punjab vigilance bureau arrested a station house officer in Muktsar district while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a station house officer (SHO) of Killiawali police station in Muktsar district while accepting a bribe of 10,000. The arrested SHO has been identified as Iqbal Singh.

A case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bathinda Range Police Station of VB. (Representational Photo)

Divulging details, the official spokesperson of the VB said that the accused SHO has been arrested on the complaint lodged by Bhim Singh, a resident of village in Sirsa, Haryana.

He said that the complainant Bhim Singh approached the VB, alleging that the accused SHO had demanded 20,000 as a bribe to abolish the false complaint against his son. The deal was settled at 15,000, he said. He said that following the preliminary investigation, the VB Bathinda Unit laid a trap and arrested the accused SHO red-handed while accepting a bribe of 10,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. A case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bathinda Range Police Station of VB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bribe
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP