Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Mohali cops held for accepting 25,000 bribe

Two Mohali cops held for accepting 25,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 26, 2023 01:22 AM IST

The complainant alleged that the Mohali cops were demanding ₹50,000 more for not implicating Paras’s friend Harmit Singh in the same case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), Baljinder Singh Mand, in-charge of Phase 6 police post, and Kuldeep Singh, posted in the same police post, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 25,000.

A VB spokesperson said the two Mohali cops were arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana. (Getty images)

A VB spokesperson said the duo was arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana. Kumar had submitted that his friend Paras was arrested by ASI Mand in a liquor peddling case, and the two ASIs had already taken 45,000 to help and facilitate the bail of Paras, who was set to get married in a few days.

The complainant alleged that the cops were demanding 50,000 more for not implicating Paras’s friend Harmit Singh in the same case.

The spokesperson said a VB team laid a trap and caught Mand red-handed while accepting 25,000 from Kumar in the presence of two official witnesses. Later, his accomplice, Kuldeep Singh, was also arrested. They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Flying Squad-1, Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bribe prevention of corruption act asi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP