Punjab vigilance bureau books head constable for seeking 1 lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday booked a head constable for demanding a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a Malerkotla resident to help him in a police case.

The accused cop, Harmanjeet Singh, is posted at Kalajhar police post, under Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur.

A VB spokesperson said the bureau received an online complaint against the cop from Pappu Singh, a resident of Bagrian, Malerkotla.

After verification of facts and material evidence, Harmanjeet was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Patiala. Further investigation is underway.