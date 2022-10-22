Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance bureau books head constable for seeking 1 lakh bribe

Punjab vigilance bureau books head constable for seeking 1 lakh bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 07:36 PM IST

The accused head constable, Harmanjeet Singh, is posted at Kalajhar police post, under Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau received an online complaint that the head constable was seeking bribe to help with a police case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday booked a head constable for demanding a bribe of 1 lakh from a Malerkotla resident to help him in a police case.

The accused cop, Harmanjeet Singh, is posted at Kalajhar police post, under Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur.

A VB spokesperson said the bureau received an online complaint against the cop from Pappu Singh, a resident of Bagrian, Malerkotla.

After verification of facts and material evidence, Harmanjeet was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Patiala. Further investigation is underway.

