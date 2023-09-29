Punjab: Vigilance Bureau books Zira ex-SDM Dhaliwal for graft

Vigilance Bureau-Ferozepur has booked Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, a PCS officer and former sub-divisional magistrate, Zira, on the charges of accepting a bribe.

On March 28, 2019, Ranjit met the then Zira SDM at his office and recorded a conversation in which Dhaliwal allegedly confessed to receiving a bribe of ₹ 50,000. These recordings have been presented as evidence by the complainant, a VB spokesperson said.

The investigation was launched after complainant Ranjit Singh and Harpreet Singh accused Narinder Singh Dhaliwal of demanding and accepting a bribe. The complaint centres around a joint venture restaurant established in May 2014, on Ferozepur Road in Zira, under a partnership deed with Darbara Singh of Zira, a VB spokesperson said.

A case (No: 47 dated 10.08.2018) was registered against Ranjit Singh at Police Station City, Zira, due to a dispute over the partnership of the restaurant. The case was later cancelled, but tensions between the two parties persisted, culminating in a formal written complaint filed by Ranjit Singh at City Zira police station.

Subsequently, local law enforcement took action against both parties and the restaurant. Following this, Ranjit Singh reportedly approached Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, who allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh in exchange for a favourable outcome. On March 20, 2019, Ranjit handed over ₹59,200 to Karamjit Singh, sarpanch of Kamalgarh village and his friend Sarbrinder Singh of Feroke village to be further paid to Dhaliwal, the complainant said.

As per the complaint, out of the total amount, ₹50,000 were reportedly paid to Dhaliwal at his official residence at Zira and the audio of the transaction was recorded by Ranjit Singh.

“Based on the probe, it has been established that on March 20, 2019, Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, SDM Zira, accepted a bribe of ₹50,000 along with two turbans from Ranjit Singh. As a public servant, this action constitutes an offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and he has been booked,” revealed Gurmeet Singh, senior superintendent of police (vigilance), Ferozepur.

