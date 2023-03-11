Punjab vigilance bureau nabs architect red-handed accepting 60k bribe in Jalandhar

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed an architect Rajwinder Singh, owner of Max Associates, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 in connivance with the concerned officials of Jalandhar Municipal Corporation to issue change of land use (CLU) certificate.

A case under Prevention Of Corruption Act has been registered against all the accused at VB police station, Jalandhar, and further investigation was under progress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this case, a confederate of the architect, namely Sukhwinder Sharma, posted as building inspector, MC Jalandhar, has also been arrested. His collaborator, Varun, a draftsman and building inspector (additional charge) of MC Jalandhar is still at large.

VB spokesperson stated that complainant Tarunveer Singh, a Jalandhar resident, had approached the VB and alleged that the architect in connivance with above said MC officials, has demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh to clear files of his two plots to issue CLUs as he want to construct a charitable hospital on the said plot.

“Accused architect has demanded ₹50,000 as an advance money for Varun and ₹15,000 for Sukhwinder Kumar, both building inspectors. The complainant alleged that he had already paid a bribe of ₹5,000 as a first instalment,” the VB said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After verifying complaint, a VB team from Jalandhar unit laid a trap and the accused architect has been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for the above MC officials.

A case under Prevention Of Corruption Act has been registered against all the accused at VB police station, Jalandhar, and further investigation was under progress.