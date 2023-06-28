DA case: Balbir Sidhu questioned for 5 hours by vigilance bureau

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday questioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for about 5 hours in a disproportionate assets case registered against him.

Punjab former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu coming out from the VB office in Sector 68 in Mohali on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

A team of vigilance officers led by an AIG-rank officer quizzed Sidhu on the properties owned by him and his sources of income to construct and buy those properties.

Sidhu, according to a senior officer in the bureau, has given details of the properties he owns. Reportedly, the former minister will be summoned again for questioning.

The vigilance is also probing alleged irregularities made in the tendering process of PPE kits in April 2021 during Sidhu’s tenure as the health minister. He is also being questioned for diversion of five crore buprenorphine tablets that went missing out of a total of 8.3 crore of buprenorphine tablets in the health department. On April 21, he was questioned for about eight hours and later on two subsequent dates, he could not make himself available in the VB office for questioning.

