Vigilance nabs Ludhiana munshi for accepting 20,000 bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed MHC (munshi) Hardeep Singh, posted at the Koom Kalan police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from Ekta resident of Doaba Bhaini village.

An official spokesperson of the VB said the complainant, Ekta, reached out to Anti-Corruption Action Line on July 21, that an FIR on April 13, 2023, a rioting case had been registered against her brother Deepak Kumar and others at Koom kalan. Her brother had also been injured, therefore, he also lodged a cross-complaint.

The complainant alleged that station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Paramjit Singh (SI) had demanded ₹1 lakh and MHC Hardeep Singh fixed the deal at ₹50,000 to ensure the arrest of the accused party in the cross-complaint. She claimed that assistant sub-inspector Randhir Singh and Hardeep also took bribes of ₹35,000 and ₹20,000 separately. She also produced a call recording of her conversation with Hardeep.

A VB spokesperson said a team arrested the accused, Hardeep, after a preliminary investigation and he has been booked under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Ludhiana range police station. He will be produced in court on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that the role of Paramjit Singh and Randhir Singh is also being examined.

