Punjab | Vigilance unearths ₹4cr scam in co-op society, seven booked
A vigilance spokesperson said that on checking the records, it came to fore that employees and elected representatives of the Kajla Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited embezzled over ₹4.24 crore in connivance with each other, causing a huge loss to the society. Three accused have been arrested
Seven persons were booked for fraud after the Punjab vigilance bureau unearthed a multi-crore scam in Kajla Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited, Nawanshahr, on Monday. Three of the accused have been arrested.
A vigilance spokesperson said that on checking the records, it came to fore that employees and elected representatives of the society embezzled over ₹4.24 crore in connivance with each other, causing a huge loss to the society.
He said on the basis of investigation, secretary Prem Singh, secretary (under suspension) Bhupinder Singh, former president Jaswinder Singh, vice-president Harvel Singh, former members Harjit Singh, Balkar Singh and Ram Pal have been booked.
Prem Singh, Bhupinder Singh, and Harjit Singh have been nabbed.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 477-A (falsification of accounts), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13(1)A, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at vigilance bureau police station, Jalandhar.
The spokesperson said there are about 1,220 account holders/members in Kajla multi-purpose cooperative society and it has two tractors, besides agricultural machinery for cultivation of land. The society also sells insecticides and pesticides to member farmers. The members of this society have deposited FDRs worth crores in the society.
On checking records from year 2012-13 to the year 2017-18, the loans taken by members of the society and their deposits were found to be siphoned off.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics