Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala village sarpanch, 7 panches suspended for bungling 23 crore

Patiala village sarpanch, 7 panches suspended for bungling 23 crore

ByVishal Rambani
Apr 04, 2023 12:53 AM IST

The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has suspended the sarpanch and seven panches (members) of Nalas Khurd village in Patiala district for allegedly bungling ₹23 crore during the previous Congress regime

Patiala :The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has suspended the sarpanch and seven panches (members) of Nalas Khurd village in Patiala district for allegedly bungling 23 crore during the previous Congress regime.

The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has suspended the sarpanch and seven panches (members) of Nalas Khurd village in Patiala district for allegedly bungling <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23 crore during the previous Congress regime.
The Punjab rural development and panchayats department has suspended the sarpanch and seven panches (members) of Nalas Khurd village in Patiala district for allegedly bungling 23 crore during the previous Congress regime.

The orders were passed by director, rural development and panchayats department, Gurpreet Singh Khaira on March 31. HT has a copy of the order.

The department has also asked the Rajpura block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) to immediately seal the bank accounts of the panchayat.

Besides, the department has written to the assistant director, panchayats, to take action against panchayat secretaries Jasveer Chand and Rajinder Kumar of Shambhu Kalan block for not furnishing records.

The probe into the alleged bungling was initiated in September last year following a complaint by village resident Swaran Singh.

It was alleged that members, including the sarpanch, spent the funds received in lieu of land acquired for the national highway despite being barred by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

After the probe, the district development and panchayat officer indicted the sarpanch and panches. Based on the probe report, sarpanch Munshi Ram and panches Surinder Singh, Som Chand, Jagbir Singh, Ved Parkash, Sunita, Manpreet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur have been suspended under Section 20 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

During the probe, it came to the fore that the panchayat spent 23 crore on petty works in violation of the high court order.

Director, rural development and panchayats department, Gurpreet Singh Khaira said the department will also initiate criminal proceedings against those who misused public money. The vigilance department is also investigating into alleged misappropriation of funds of panchayat, it is learnt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Rambani

    A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

Topics
complaint punjab patiala officer probe rural development surinder singh sarpanch national highway violation ved parkash manpreet kaur director swaran singh rajinder kumar jagbir singh + 14 more
complaint punjab patiala officer probe rural development surinder singh sarpanch national highway violation ved parkash manpreet kaur director swaran singh rajinder kumar jagbir singh + 13 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out