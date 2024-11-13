Punjab Vision 2047 conclave: CM Bhagwant Mann seeks incentives from Centre to manage paddy stubble

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday reiterated the demand for funds from the Centre to incentivise farmers for shunning stubble burning. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney and PU V-C Renu Vig at the Punjab Vision 2047 conclave on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Centre had last week rejected Punjab’s demand for ₹1,200 crore to control farm fires.

“We had submitted that the Centre should either allocate ₹2,000 per acre to farmers to manage paddy straw or offer support price and procurement for alternative crops such as maize, bajra, and moong so that farmers make as much profit as they make from paddy,” the CM said during the concluding session of the Punjab Vision 2047 conclave, organised by World Punjabi Organisation at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

“By not incentivising the farmers, the Centre was ignoring the issue (of stubble burning),” he added.

“Farmers don’t want to burn paddy stubble, but they lack any viable mechanism to manage crop residue. Their families too are suffering due to smoke arising from field fires,” the CM said.

In an emotionally charged address, Mann said that it was ironic that farmers of the state who made the country self-sufficient in food grain production are now facing FIRs.

“The hardworking farmers of the state made the country self-reliant in food production but now they are facing the apathy of those in power at the Centre. Farmers, who are known as “anndaata” (food producers), are facing criminal charges for burning paddy straw, which is ironic,” he said.

“Lodging FIRs is not the solution...It is unfortunate that despite big promises, no tangible solution has been found for stubble burning so far,” Mann said.

The CM added the state government was also trying, without much success, to get the pending rural development funds and National Health Mission allocation from the Centre.

He also spoke about his government’s initiatives to improve education in government schools and empower women through self-help groups. “Punjab will see an industrial resurgence soon as big players such as Tata Steel are setting up plants here. We also need to focus on food processing units to increase profit from farming,” he added.

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney said, “As an MP, I keep raising the issue of non-disbursal of funds to Punjab. All MPs should come together to deliberate a strategy to raise Punjab’s issues during the zero hour.”