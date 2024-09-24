Punjab: Woman alleges assault and rape by neighbour in Hoshiarpur

Blurb: The police are yet to arrest the absconding accused The police are yet to arrest the accused who is absconding. (HT File)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and raped, and her nine-year-old son was also attacked by a neighbour at a village here on September 19, police said on Tuesday.

ASI Sarbjit Singh said the accused Jaskaran Singh allegedly entered the woman’s house on the night of September 19 and attacked the woman and her son with a sharp-edged weapon while they were asleep.

After the assault, the accused allegedly raped the woman, the police informed.

The ASI mentioned that both the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. “The woman had suffered serious head injuries. She was further referred to a hospital in Jalandhar for treatment,” he said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of rape, grievous hurt, house trespass, and attempted murder.

The police said raids were being conducted to arrest Jaskaran.