Punjab won’t tolerate any change in Panjab University’s character: Bhagwant Mann

Reacting to Haryana’s offer to pitch in funds for Panjab University if its colleges are granted affiliation, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said his government was committed to avert any change in the nature and character of the university.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit chairing a meeting to discuss issues related to Panjab University with Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The university is heritage of the state and any sort of change in its character will not be tolerated, said Mann, whose statement came after participating in a meeting of the CMs of Punjab and Haryana convened by the Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday.

During the meeting, held to discuss PU’s financial constraints, Haryana expressed its willingness to offer money to the university to meet its expenses in exchange for affiliation from PU for its colleges in the districts of Panchkula, Ambala, and Yamunanagar, it is learnt.

PU vice-chancellor (VC) Renu Vig, along with senior officers of Punjab, Haryana and UT administration, were also present. The governor eventually decided to take a call on the issues related to PU on June 5.

In the evening, Mann issued a release, stating that his government was committed to safeguarding the rights of the state and its people.

“This premier educational institute has an emotional place in the hearts of the people of Punjab on account of historical, cultural and provincial reasons. It is a symbol of Punjab’s legacy and is synonymous with the name of the state,” he said.

Mann said the university catered only to the state of Punjab and its capital Chandigarh. Citing the history of the university and its constitution, he said it was important that the present legal and administrative status of PU should be preserved.

He reminded that at the time of the reorganisation of the state of Punjab in 1966, PU was declared as an “inter-state body corporate” under Section 72 (1) of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, enacted by the Parliament.

The UT administrator had chaired the meeting on the direction of Union home minister Amit Shah during the recent zonal meeting, where the issue of PU was taken up. Shah had asked the administrator to convene a meeting at his level to sort out the issues as he is head of the UT administration.

In the meeting, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to PU. However, the arrangement was withdrawn by Haryana in 1973.

“In today’s era, the colleges of the states are also being affiliated with international universities. The aim of the National Education Policy is that all educational institutions should cooperate in the progress of the country and the mutual relations of all states should be further strengthened. Therefore, affiliation of colleges of Haryana should be done with PU,” said Khattar.

As an inter-state body, PU annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Punjab government. The university had written to the Punjab government before the state budget was presented this year.

As per PU authorities, for the 2023-2024 session, the UGC has paid a grant of ₹294 crore while Punjab has released a grant of ₹38 crore. However, there is still a deficit of around ₹118 crore. On top of this, university also has to clear arrears worth ₹200 crore.

In the last reminder sent to Punjab, it was reiterated that the government had not even released the grant with 6% annual enhancement as agreed for 2022-23. In March 2018, the state had informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that it would be enhancing the grant to PU by 6% in the 2018-19 financial year. Thereon, it had increased the grant by 6% till 2021-22, when the enhancement was 4.81%. However, for 2022-23, no enhancement was sanctioned.

