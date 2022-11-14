Punjab Youth Basketball Championship: Ludhiana Basketball Academy hoopsters qualify for semi-finals

The boys’ and girls’ teams of Ludhiana Basketball Academy sealed their berth for the semi-finals of the Punjab Youth Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Also, Muktsar Sahib, Patiala and Bathinda have secured their spot in the semi-finals in the boys’ category and in the girls’ category, Amritsar, Mohali and Patiala have qualified.

In the girls’ matches held on Sunday, Ludhiana Basketball Academy defeated Mansa 39-24; Amritsar beat Ludhiana district 48-13; Mohali defeated Hoshiarpur 42-31 and Patiala beat Bathinda by 21 points.

In the boys’ games, LBA defeated Kapurthala by a margin of 13 points; Patiala beat Amritsar 67-17, Muktsar defeated Ludhiana district 57-37 and Bathinda beat Mohali 59-41.