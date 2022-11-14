Punjab Youth Basketball Championship: Ludhiana Basketball Academy hoopsters qualify for semi-finals

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:12 AM IST

The boys’ and girls’ teams of Ludhiana Basketball Academy sealed their berth for the semi-finals of the Punjab Youth Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday

Players in action at the 37th Punjab Youth Basketball Tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The boys’ and girls’ teams of Ludhiana Basketball Academy sealed their berth for the semi-finals of the Punjab Youth Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Also, Muktsar Sahib, Patiala and Bathinda have secured their spot in the semi-finals in the boys’ category and in the girls’ category, Amritsar, Mohali and Patiala have qualified.

In the girls’ matches held on Sunday, Ludhiana Basketball Academy defeated Mansa 39-24; Amritsar beat Ludhiana district 48-13; Mohali defeated Hoshiarpur 42-31 and Patiala beat Bathinda by 21 points.

In the boys’ games, LBA defeated Kapurthala by a margin of 13 points; Patiala beat Amritsar 67-17, Muktsar defeated Ludhiana district 57-37 and Bathinda beat Mohali 59-41.

