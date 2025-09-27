Punjab: Youth declared dead for ₹1-cr insurance fraud, probe on

A group of fraudsters took documents of a 20-year-old, got four insurance policies on his name and later declared him dead on paper through fraudulent means but the incident came to light before they could collect ₹1 crore insurance money. The complainant, Vishal, has sought police action against them. The police said a thorough probe was underway and action would be taken accordingly. Case came to light before fraudsters could claim the amount

Vishal, who hails from Kot Karor Kalan village in Moga district, stated in his complaint to the Ferozepur police that he, along with his family, had shifted to Nawan Purba village on Faridkot Road, Ferozepur, about six months ago.

“A woman neighbour informed us regarding some scheme under which we could get ₹1 lakh for household needs. Trusting her, I handed over my documents and also paid some money. Later, I was called to a private bank in Ferozepur for verification (KYC) where my fingerprints and iris scan were taken but we never got the amount,” Vishal said.

He further stated that the woman, along with her accomplices, used his documents to prepare a fake Aadhaar card and purchase four insurance policies. “A declaration was submitted to the health department through Sanjana, a fictitious wife, claiming that I had died of a heart attack on July 28 while being taken to a hospital in Moga. An elected representative of another village linked with the gang verified the death, leading to the issuance of a fake death certificate,” the complainant stated.

Before the death certificate was issued, health officials had contacted the sarpanch of Kot Karor Kalan to verify the death but he informed them that Vishal didn’t reside in the village. The conspirators, meanwhile, produced signatures of another village head to validate Vishal’s death.

The fraud surfaced on September 8 when the sarpanch of Kot Karor Kalan village contacted Vishal’s relatives to ascertain what had happened to him. Upon being told that Vishal was alive, he informed the family following which the death certificate, a slip mentioning immersion of ashes and a forged affidavit were retrieved. On September 15, Vishal informed the police.

According to information, the insurance claim hasn’t been settled so far.

When contacted, Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu confirmed that the complaint was received. “An investigation is underway. Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to trace the accused. Appropriate action would be taken once the allegations are found true.”