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Punjab: Accused father-son duo applies for bail in 13-lakh graft case

The plea was moved under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, before the court of CBI special judge Bhawna Jain

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a bail application filed by Vikas Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal in connection with the alleged Punjab Vigilance Bureau bribery case.

The accused were arrested by the CBI during a raid in Chandigarh. (HT)

The plea was moved under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, before the court of special judge Bhawna Jain.

As per the order, counsel for the applicants presented the bail application before the court, which directed that the plea be checked and registered.

The court thereafter issued notice to the CBI and fixed May 21 for further hearing in the matter.

The case forms part of an ongoing CBI investigation into an alleged corruption and bribery network linked to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali.

According to CBI, middlemen Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal allegedly facilitated a meeting between a complainant and OP Rana, reader to Punjab Vigilance Bureau chief director Sharad Satya Chauhan, at his office in Chandigarh on April 29.

The hearing regarding OP Rana’s anticipatory bail application is also listed for May 21, when the CBI has been directed by the court to file its response.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Accused father-son duo applies for bail in 13-lakh graft case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Accused father-son duo applies for bail in 13-lakh graft case
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