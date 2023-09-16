Punjab: Clip showing ASI thrashing elderly goes viral, Patiala SSP marks inquiry

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Patiala Police was suspended on Friday after a video clip of him thrashing an elderly man went viral on social media platforms. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video clip. Taking cognisance of the incident, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma immediately suspended the ASI and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

In the video, the accused ASI, identified as Sham Lal, is seen flogging an aged man with his baton near Patiala railway station on Friday.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma immediately suspended the ASI and ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

“We have ordered an inquiry against the ASI. This kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated at any cost,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the victim Balbir Singh, said that the ASI was demanding money for liquor. “When I refused, he (ASI) started thrashing me,” the victim added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Badal, while sharing the video of the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), criticised the incident and demanded strict action against the cop.

“A heart-wrenching video has emerged from Patiala in which a policeman is beating up an elderly Sikh just because he stopped the policeman from smoking near him. I demand that strict action be taken against this accused and an exemplary punishment be given so that no one else makes a mistake of torturing common people in the guise of uniform,” Sukhbir posted on X.