Punjab: Govt agencies procure 4.3L-tonne wheat in first 10 days
The state procurement agencies have purchased 4.3 lakh tonnes of wheat in the first 10 days of the current rabi marketing season in Punjab, highest in at least the past five years.
The marketing season began on April 1, and the state agencies, including Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and warehousing corporation, besides the Centre’s Food Corporation of India are engaged in procurement.
“The total purchase of wheat by the government agencies, as on April 10, has broken records for wheat purchase till the corresponding date in the past five years,” said a state government spokesperson on Monday. In 2018, 38,109 tonnes of wheat was procured in the same period, a figure finally surpassed this year.
As the wheat arrivals surge in most parts of the state, the procurement agencies have also stepped up their efforts to ensure that mandi operations are executed with greater efficiency, added the spokesperson. At least 1,862 mandis and grain purchase centres across the state are receiving freshly harvested wheat from the farmers.
The grain is being purchased at a minimum support price of ₹2,015 per quintal, which has been fixed by the commission for agricultural costs and prices. The Reserve Bank of India has sanctioned a cash credit limit (CCL) of ₹29,540 crore for wheat purchase, and so far a sum of ₹138 crore has already been disbursed to the farmers.
“In the past five years, it was in 2017 when the highest crop payment of ₹6.5 crore was made to the farmers by April 10,” said the spokesperson.
Chandigarh MC to set up plant to process horticulture waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to establish the city's first horticulture waste processing plant, with the tendering process expected to begin next month. The city generates, on average, 7 to 8 tonnes of horticulture waste per day. This increases exponentially during autumn and spring when trees shed their leaves, when it can reach to over 80 tonnes per day.
Punjab: Parents lock staff inside school after teacher thrashes students
Angered after a teacher allegedly thrashed some children, protesting parents locked the staff of a government primary school inside its building at Balran village, about 50 kilometres from the Sangrur district headquarters, on Monday. “We have lodged a complaint with police after the teacher thrashed our children. We have also given a complaint to the district school education department,” said Jasveer Singh, a resident of the village.
Shoolini Litfest celebrates different streams of literature
A three-day second Shoolini Litfest witnessed a galaxy of authors and celebrated different streams of literature, including poetry, fiction, folklore and sports writing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Pahadi and English. Well-known sports journalists Pradeep Magazine and Sandeep Dwivedi delved deep into the ins and outs of cricket and sports journalism spread over a period of 40 years.
Kotkapura police firing: Year on, SIT fails to file fresh chargesheet
Almost a year after initiating probe into the Kotkapura police firing case, the special investigation team led by Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav has failed to file a fresh chargesheet. While two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan, several were injured in Kotkapura. In April last year, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had quashed all reports related to the Kotkapura firing filed by the previous SIT.
‘Violation’ of rights of disabled students: Umang Foundation to challenge Himachal board, CBSE rules
The Umang Foundation will challenge the rules of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Central Board of School Education and state and national open schools, which violate the rights of disabled students, in the high court. This is discrimination against disabled students which is illegal. Apart from this, many other rules also violate the law. Prof Srivastava said that there are discrepancies in CBSE's rules also.
