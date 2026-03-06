Punjab: Harvest-worried farmers rush to stockpile diesel amid rising Middle East conflict

The ongoing war in the Middle East has triggered panic buying of diesel in rural parts of various Malwa districts, including Bathinda, Sangrur and Barnala, in anticipation of the upcoming harvest season. A farmers buying diesel in bulk from a fuel station in Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

A farmer at a fuel station in Goneana, Bathinda, said farmers were stocking fuel used to run harvest combines and tractors for sowing the next crop in April after wheat harvest.

In Barnala’s Dhanaula, Tekveer Singh, the owner of Guru Nanak filling station, said they had sold fuel worth around ₹13 lakh in a single day, three times higher than the regular sale of ₹4-5 lakh. “We tried our best to discourage customers from panic buying, but they wouldn’t listen,” he added.

Vinod Bansal, a petrol pump dealer in Bathinda, however, assured that the supply of petrol and diesel was normal. “It’s mostly farmers who are buying fuel in bulk, fearing of shortage. There is no similar rush among commercial and private vehicle owners. Wheat harvesting in south Malwa begins by the third week of April, but rumour mongering has triggered stockpiling,” said Bansal.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said the administration was regularly monitoring the availability of petroleum goods. “Bathinda is a hub of bulk fuel storage and supply chain, and there is no shortage. As per our inputs, there is no sudden surge in the purchase of fuels. Except for a few incidents in rural areas, the situation is under control,” the DC added.

Bhupinderpal Singh, owner of Sangrur-based SBP fuels, also said there was no cause for concern as supply was at full capacity.

Warning of strict action against hoarders, Rahul Chaba, the deputy commissioner of Sangrur, confirmed that there was no fuel crisis as shared by the district food and supplies controller (DFSC).

Barnala deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh said directions will be issued to the DFSC to keep a watch on the situation. “The country has sufficient reserves, there is nothing to worry about,” he said.