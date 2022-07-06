Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjabi actor arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Punjabi film actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks about Lord Balmiki during a TV show
Punjabi actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested after a Jalandhar court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. (Source: Facebook)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjabi movie actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested on Wednesday, a day after a Jalandhar court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks about Lord Balmiki during a TV show.

The remarks had triggered protests in Jalandhar, with members of the Balmiki community also calling for a Bandh on July 11 in case the police fail to arrest the actor.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jalandhar, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Rana has been arrested after being booked under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to hurting religious sentiments, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

