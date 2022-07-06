Punjabi actor arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Punjabi movie actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested on Wednesday, a day after a Jalandhar court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks about Lord Balmiki during a TV show.

The remarks had triggered protests in Jalandhar, with members of the Balmiki community also calling for a Bandh on July 11 in case the police fail to arrest the actor.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jalandhar, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that Rana has been arrested after being booked under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to hurting religious sentiments, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.