Punjabi singer among 2 booked for releasing song promoting gun culture

Updated on Nov 20, 2022 01:27 AM IST

This is the first such action taken by the Punjab Police after the government launched a crackdown on those displaying firearms and promoting gun culture and violence

Tari Kasapuria, singer and owner of Love music company, who has been booked by the police on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana police on Saturday booked a singer and a producer for releasing a song promoting gun culture.

The accused are Tari Kasapuria, singer and owner of Love music company, and Satta DK, music producer, who is a resident of Raikot.

This is the first such action taken by the Punjab Police after the government launched a crackdown on those displaying firearms and promoting gun culture and violence.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said the accused had on November 16 released a song on YouTube titled ‘32 bore’.

The song with lyrics, ‘Dabb vich rakkhi da hai 32 bore’, had been going viral on social networking sites, he added.

The SSP said a case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Raikot Sadar police station. A hunt is on to nab them, he added.

Sunday, November 20, 2022
