Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh challaned in Mohali for using black film on SUV

The Mohali traffic police on Thursday challaned Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh in Sector 70 for using a black film on his Ford Endeavour SUV bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number.

Though the singer was not in the car, his brother was driving it. A fine of ₹1,000 has been imposed on him.

As a traffic cop was challaning the vehicle, the singer also reached the spot in a Mahindra Scorpio and pleaded with the cop not to fine him.

He started throwing names of senior police officers, but traffic inspector Surinder Singh issued a challan anyway, police said.

Superintendent of police (traffic) Gurjot Singh said, “We want to maintain law and order in the city and law is the same for everyone.”

Last year in May, Aulakh’s Mercedes was impounded by the Chandigarh Police near Sector 48 for playing loud music in the car.

When the car was stopped at a checkpoint, the driver, one Samrit Singh Sandhu, failed to produce any document related to the vehicle, leading the police to seize it.