Punjabi singer Prince Randhawa fires in air in road rage, booked

Punjabi singer Prince Randhawa has been booked for allegedly opening fire at a property dealer in a road rage incident outside Bestech Mall, Phase 11, Mohali, in the early hours of Sunday.

This is the second road rage incident reported this month (see box).

Complainant Pratap Randhawa, who runs a realty business, said he was returning home after a family outing around 2.30 am when his BMW scraped the singer’s car near Bestech Mall. A heated argument ensued during which the singer allegedly yelled, “You will run the car over me!”.

Seeing the commotion, a crowd gathered at the spot following which the singer took out his revolver and fired in the air.

Though no one sustained bullet wounds, both sides reported minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal said that prima facie, it appears to be a case of road rage. “We have registered a case. We are verifying closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and recording statements from both parties,” he said.

Police found the bullet shell at the spot, though the firearm used in the incident is yet to be recovered. Officers said they are also verifying whether the weapon was licensed.

Prince Randhawa and two unidentified persons have been booked under Sections 125 (acts that carelessly endanger human life), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS based on the property dealer’s statement.

Meanwhile, Prince Randhawa has also lodged a complaint after which police registered a cross FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 190 (unlawful assembly), and 191(3) (rioting) of the BNS against Pratap Singh Randhawa, Mandeep Kaur, and five to 10 unidentified persons.

DSP Bal said investigation is on and no arrests have been made yet. “Statements from both sides and eyewitnesses are being recorded, and the investigation is in process,” he added.