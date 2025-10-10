Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda bid tearful adieu at ancestral village

Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda was cremated in the presence of family and industry colleagues at his ancestral Village, Pauna in Jagraon on Thursday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann at the residence of singer Rajvir Jawanda in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The 35-year-old singer was cremated on the very ground in the village where he had performed on the stage for the first time.

Jawanda, a big name in the Punjabi showbiz industry, died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Mohali, days after being injured in a motorcycle accident on the Baddi-Pinjore road near Kalka.

The singer sustained head and spine injuries in the accident on September 27. He had been on life support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali due to his critical condition and died on October 8.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along with several Punjabi actors and singers, including Satinder Sartaj, Babbu Mann, Jasbir Jassi, Karamjit Anmol, Harbhajan Mann, his childhood friends Kanwar Grewal, Kulwinder Billa, and Ammy Virk, paid their respects to the singer.

Shiv Kumar, another friend of Jawanda, said that even after becoming a celebrity, Jawanda was down-to-earth. “He used to visit the village often and never forgot to meet friends,” Kumar recalled.

A large number of villagers had also assembled at the singer’s residence. The villagers also demanded that a memorial be built in the village as a tribute to the singer.

Harpreet Singh, village sarpanch, said that a path of Guru Granth Sahib was conducted for the singer’s well-being from the day he met with the mishap. “We were hoping that he would recover,” he said.

CM Mann said the untimely death of a young singer has left a void in the world of entertainment and art that will be hard to fill.

“The demise of the young singer is a colossal loss to the world of art, literature, and culture in the contemporary history of the state. He departed from the world in his prime,” Mann said, recalling Jawanda’s performances, which helped him rule over the hearts of millions of Punjabis.

Jawanda started his singing career with the 2014 single “Munda Like Me” and rose to fame with the song “Kali Jawande Di” in 2016. The singer was praised for bridging folk heritage with new-age Punjabi pop, which appealed to younger listeners. Some of his other popular hit songs include “Tu dis penda”, “Khush reha kar”, “Sardari”, “Surname”, “Afreen”, “Landlord”, “Down to earth”, and “Kangani”.

As an actor, Jawanda appeared in Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie “Subedar Joginder Singh” in 2018 as well as films such as “Jind Jaan” and “Mindo Taseeldarni”.