Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda succumbs to his injuries

After battling for life for 11 days on a ventilator, popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Wednesday morning. The singer had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road. Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda had suffered severe head and spinal injuries in a road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road. (HT File)

Hospital authorities announced his death at 10.55 am on Wednesday. “Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, this morning. He was admitted on September 27, 2025, in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries and brain damage. Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the critical care and neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure,” “ Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

The cremation will take place at his native village Pona in tehsil Jagraon of Ludhiana district at 11 am on October 9.

A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda was widely loved for his hit songs such as “Surname”, “Kamla”, “Mera Dil”, and “Sardari”. He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films, including, “Jind Jaan”, “Mindo Taseeldarni”, and “Kaka Ji”. Having begun his musical journey in 2014 with the single “Munda Like Me”, Jawanda quickly rose to fame for his soulful voice and lyrics celebrating Punjabi pride and culture. According to his official Apple Music biography, he had originally aspired to become a police officer but chose instead to follow his true calling — music.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Celebrities, including Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Tarsem Jassar, Karamjit Anmol, Ranjit Bawa, and Harbi Sangha took to social media to share emotional tributes and memories of their late friend.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann mourned his death, calling Jawanda “a gifted son of Punjab whose melodies will live on forever.” Senior political figures such as Partap Singh Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Olympian-turned-politician Pargat Singh also expressed condolences.

Fans gathered outside Fortis Hospital, many holding placards and playing his songs as a mark of respect.