Punjabi singer’s father accused of forging certificate to get government job

Taking notice of a news wherein a person has been accused of getting a government job in Punjab’s education department by making a false Scheduled Caste certificate, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a notice to the Punjab government and asked them to submit an action taken report in 15 days.

Now, a retired officer of Punjab, Avtar Singh Sahota, has submitted a complaint to the chief minister of Punjab alleging that Sarbjeet Singh has worked for over 34 years by using a false SC certificate.

The NCSC received the information via news regarding one Sarbjeet Singh, who made a fake SC certificate to get a government job. As per a purported video, Sarbjeet Singh is father of a famous Punjabi singer — Amrit Maan.

As per the video, Sarbjeet Singh of Khara village in Kotkapura tehsil of Faridkot had submitted a fake SC certificate to get a reserved SC job of a mathematics teacher in 1989. The state government had sanctioned 252 teaching posts across Punjab schools, of which 25% seats were reserved for SC candidates.

Meanwhile, the commission asked the principal secretary (department of school education) and principal secretary (department of social, justice and empowerment and minorities) of the Punjab government to investigate the matter and submit the action taken report till June 21, through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation/matter.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.