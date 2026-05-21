Punjabi singer shot at point-blank range, pistols recovered: Police

The Ludhiana police on Wednesday arrested another accused in the abduction and murder case of Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, and recovered two pistols allegedly used in the crime.

The body of a 29-year-old Punjabi singer and makeup artist, Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, was recovered from the Sirhind Canal at Neelon on Tuesday morning, six days after she was allegedly abducted at gunpoint in Ludhiana. (Sourced)

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According to the police, the main accused, Canada-based Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, shot the singer dead at point-blank range after abducting her on May 13. The investigators said the accused later dumped the body in the Sirhind Canal near Neelon Canal Bridge and threw her car into the canal at another location after removing its number plates.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the accused Ravinder Singh alias Ravi, a resident of Kot Ise Khan village in Moga, was arrested based on information provided by Pritam Singh, father of the prime accused Sukha. Pritam and another accused, Karamjit Singh, were arrested on Tuesday.

“Based on the information provided by Ravi, the police have recovered two weapons, a .30-bore and a .45-bore pistol, used in the crime. The weapons are licensed and belong to Sukha,” Teja said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted after the arrival of her parents from Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted after the arrival of her parents from Canada. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The JCP said the probe revealed that Sukha had befriended the victim through social networking sites six years ago. “Despite being married and having two children, Sukha was forcing Inder Kaur into marriage. When she turned down the proposal, Sukha started harassing her,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The JCP said the probe revealed that Sukha had befriended the victim through social networking sites six years ago. “Despite being married and having two children, Sukha was forcing Inder Kaur into marriage. When she turned down the proposal, Sukha started harassing her,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Teja said that Sukha came to Punjab from Canada through Nepal with the intention of killing the singer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teja said that Sukha came to Punjab from Canada through Nepal with the intention of killing the singer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Sukha called Inder Kaur for a meeting on May 13 when she had gone out for some work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Sukha called Inder Kaur for a meeting on May 13 when she had gone out for some work. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly sat inside her car and shot her dead when she again refused his marriage proposal. Later, the accused dumped the body and car in the Sirhind Canal and fled to Canada on the same day via Nepal, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly sat inside her car and shot her dead when she again refused his marriage proposal. Later, the accused dumped the body and car in the Sirhind Canal and fled to Canada on the same day via Nepal, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pritam Singh was aware of the murder and helped his son flee abroad. The police have initiated a process to bring him here from Canada to face the trial,” he added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family have alleged that Inder Kaur had started her singing career at the age of 18 and had sung over 50 songs before gradually distancing herself from public life after meeting Sukha six years ago.

The singer, who has worked with artists like Gippy Grewal and Bunty Bains, later worked as a boutique designer and makeup artist.

Known for songs such as Rich Standard, Aakad, Jija and End Jattiye, Kaur made her debut in 2015 with Teri Shirt Naal Di Chunni, a track produced by Bunty Bains.

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Punjabi music producer Bains remembered her as a naturally gifted singer with immense potential.

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