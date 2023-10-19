Punjabi singer Sippy Gill, 2 aides booked for assaulting property dealer

Punjabi singer Sandeep Singh Gill alias Sippy Gill and two others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a property dealer and threatening him with a gun outside a café near Homeland, Mohali, purportedly over a monetary dispute.

Punjabi singer Sandeep Singh Gill alias Sippy Gill and two others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a property dealer and threatening him with a gun outside a café near Homeland, Mohali, purportedly over a monetary dispute. (HT Photo)

Complainant Kamaljit Singh Shergill, 31, a native of Jalandhar, who resides in a rented accommodation in Homeland, told the police that on Monday, he had gone to a café near his house to meet a friend.

After the meeting, around 6.45pm, as he was about to leave, he saw Sunny Sekhon, the brother-in-law of Sippy Gill, and one Honey Khan, whom he already knew, waiting near his car.

The complainant said that the duo initially behaved friendly and convinced him to walk with them to another car parked nearby.

There, singer Sippy Gill also walked in, following which the trio started manhandling him and one of them pointed a gun at his chest. As per Shergill, the trio was soon joined by seven of their accomplices, all of whom assaulted him.

“I somehow managed to overpower Sippy and snatched his weapon following which, he asked his brother-in-law, Sekhon, to fire from his weapon. But the weapon got stuck so I was saved,” said the complainant, adding that the men later hit him on the head following which some passersby intervened.

By then, his friend, Tanish, who had earlier met him at the café, returned as someone had informed him about the attack. Shergill said when Tanish tried to rescue him, the accused attacked him too.

The complainant said that later, Sippy fled in his private car with the help of his accomplices and two Punjab Police personal security officers (PSOs) deployed for his safety.

He added that Khan and Sekhon had taken him behind a car so as to hide from the view of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity.

Shergill further revealed, “Sippy has a monetary dispute with some people in my circle. He has no direct connection with me but he believed that I was provoking my friends against him. He threatened to kill me, citing his links to high-ranking officials in the government.”

Shergill, who also has PSOs assigned for his safety, said that he hadn’t brought him along, and coincidentally also forgot to carry his licensed weapon.

Based on his complaint, Mataur Police have booked Sippy Gill, his brother-in-law Sunny Sekhon, and Honey Khan by name and other unidentified persons under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of Arms Act at Mataur police station.

No arrests were made till the filing of the report, as confirmed by a senior police officer. Sippy Gill, who started his career in 2007, was earlier booked by the Moga Police in 2020 for promoting violence through his song, Gundagardi.

