Punjabi university row: No end to deadlock as meet between V-C and officials remain inconclusive

The meeting between Punjabi University vice-chancellor and top officials, who tendered resignation on Thursday, to break the deadlock remained inconclusive.

Officials accompanied with representatives of Punjabi University Teachers Union (PUTA) held a meeting with vice-chancellor Ravneet Kaur for two hours on Thursday late evening after 28 officials, including second-in-command dean academic affairs and registrar resigned from their respective posts, citing alleged discrepancies in working of varsity V-C.

The working of the university come to standstill as none of the officials attended their office on Friday. However, PUTA has written to Punjab governor and chancellor of the varsity VP Singh Badnore for his immediate intervention to resolve the issue. They also attached the list of officials who resigned from their administrative posts.

“There is an atmosphere full of distress on the campus due to autocratic working of the vice-chancellor. The teachers, officials and employees of the university feel suffocated in such a kind of environment,” said PUTA president Nishan Singh Deol in a letter to the chancellor.

“The teachers, officers and employees felt insulted in various meetings related to academic and administrative issues,” he stated.

The letter further stated that the promotions and extensions of teachers, officials and employees have been delayed unnecessarily by imposing certain conditions even after the completion of the entire process as per the guidelines.

“The chancellor’s intervention is not only necessary but also imperative for the future of the university,” Deol said.

Meanwhile, V-C Ravneet Kaur, a senior IAS officer, said the issues were discussed in detail during meeting with officials resigned and PUTA representatives. “The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere. The issues will be resolved the positively at the earliest,” she said, adding that the next meeting will be held soon.

“They have been apprised that the promotion cases will be discussed and approved in a systematic manner,” the V-C said.

It may be mentioned that after former V-C Prof BS Ghuman resigned in November, the Punjab government had appointed a senior bureaucrat Ravneet Kaur as the officiating vice-chancellor.