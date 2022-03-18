Punjabi University students clash over Arundhati Roy’s visit

A scuffle erupted between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-leaning student bodies over visit of Booker prize-winning novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy at Punjabi university on Thursday.

Both the groups come to blows outside Sunny Oberoi auditorium, where Roy was scheduled to deliver a special lecture.

The ABVP students started protest objecting to Roy’s visit and demanded varsity administration to stop seminar proceedings. The university security had to intervene to maintain law and order on the situation.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Roy said it is very important to end prevailing caste system in India in order to build constructive and progressive society.

“The discrimination on the basis of caste is still one of the biggest problems,” he said.

On farmers protest, the contribution of Punjabis in year long farmers protest has given hope that people are still determined to fight for their rights.

“The victory of farmers proved that any attack on democratic rights could be won with direct eye to eye peaceful battle,” Roy said.

