Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjabi varsity students, profs on clean-up drive as sanitation workers’ stir continues

Punjabi varsity students, profs on clean-up drive as sanitation workers’ stir continues

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 09:46 PM IST

Daily wage sanitation workers of Punjabi University, Patiala, are on a strike since November 22 demanding regularisation of services.

The university campus has 120 regular and 145 daily wage sanitation workers. (HT photo)
The university campus has 120 regular and 145 daily wage sanitation workers. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

: Daily wage sanitation workers of Punjabi University, Patiala, are on a strike since November 22 demanding regularisation of services.

The university campus has 120 regular and 145 daily wage sanitation workers.

As the talk between university authorities and sanitation workers remain inconclusive, the university staff and students cleaned the campus with vice-chancellor professor Arvind leading the cleanliness drive. The sanitation workers have intensified their strike against the university administration and dumped garbage outside the administration Block-1 and the sanitation department of the university. The university staff also cleaned garbage from inside the examination branch.

On the report by the in-charge of the campus upkeep, a letter was issued from the registrar to these workers on December 5 to immediately join duty. It has also been mentioned in the letter that if these workers fail to report back on duties, an action would be taken according to their terms of appointment. The university is gearing up for inter-university youth festival but the possible stand-off between daily wage sanitation workers and the university authorities can spoil it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out