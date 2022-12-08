Punjabi varsity students, profs on clean-up drive as sanitation workers’ stir continues

: Daily wage sanitation workers of Punjabi University, Patiala, are on a strike since November 22 demanding regularisation of services.

The university campus has 120 regular and 145 daily wage sanitation workers.

As the talk between university authorities and sanitation workers remain inconclusive, the university staff and students cleaned the campus with vice-chancellor professor Arvind leading the cleanliness drive. The sanitation workers have intensified their strike against the university administration and dumped garbage outside the administration Block-1 and the sanitation department of the university. The university staff also cleaned garbage from inside the examination branch.

On the report by the in-charge of the campus upkeep, a letter was issued from the registrar to these workers on December 5 to immediately join duty. It has also been mentioned in the letter that if these workers fail to report back on duties, an action would be taken according to their terms of appointment. The university is gearing up for inter-university youth festival but the possible stand-off between daily wage sanitation workers and the university authorities can spoil it.