Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjabi varsity to develop announcement system for deaf at railway stations
chandigarh news

Punjabi varsity to develop announcement system for deaf at railway stations

Union ministry of empowerment of persons with disabilities has sanctioned ₹24.15 lakh for the project
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Punjabi University, Patiala.

Punjabi University’s department of computer sciences is going to develop an announcement system for the deaf at railway stations using Indian sign language synthetic animations.

The Union ministry of empowerment of persons with disabilities has sanctioned 24.15 lakh for the project of two years duration.

Prof Vishal Goyal, coordinator, research centre for technology development of differently abled persons, said he along with and Lalit Goyal, associate professor, DAV College Jalandhar, are working on developing machine translation system for translation of English into ISL animated videos since 2010. “We have formed a special team which will record all the videos related to railway announcements and then these videos will be converted to ISL animations,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP