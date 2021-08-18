Punjabi varsity to develop announcement system for deaf at railway stations

Punjabi University’s department of computer sciences is going to develop an announcement system for the deaf at railway stations using Indian sign language synthetic animations.

The Union ministry of empowerment of persons with disabilities has sanctioned ₹24.15 lakh for the project of two years duration.

Prof Vishal Goyal, coordinator, research centre for technology development of differently abled persons, said he along with and Lalit Goyal, associate professor, DAV College Jalandhar, are working on developing machine translation system for translation of English into ISL animated videos since 2010. “We have formed a special team which will record all the videos related to railway announcements and then these videos will be converted to ISL animations,” he said.