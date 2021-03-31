Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjabi writer Taran Gujral passes away at 90
Punjabi writer Taran Gujral passes away at 90

Punjabi writer Taran Gujral passed away in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning
Chandigarh-based Taran Gujral published nine collections of short stories, a book of poetry along with children’s books. (HT Photo)

Punjabi writer Taran Gujral passed away in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning.

She was 90 and suffering from age-related ailments. She is survived by two sons and their families.

A writer of short stories and children’s literature, Taran also dabbled in poetry. Hailing from the Pothohar region of undivided Punjab, she was the soul of music gatherings in Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Panchkula and Mohali, regaling audiences with old Punjabi folk songs.

She was witness to two major displacements in her life, fleeing her native place, Gujjar Khan near Rawalpindi, as a teenager at the time of Partition in 1947. The family settled in Kanpur, where Taran was married. Sadly, she and her family had to migrate from Kanpur to Mohali after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Living in Chandigarh for the past 15 years since her husband’s death, her house had become a hub for writers.

She published nine collections of short stories, a book of poetry along with children’s books.

