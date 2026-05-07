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Punjab: In 2 months, drive out with same-day registration certificate

Punjab govt approves new system allowing car dealers to issue the registration certificate right away after completing the vehicle sale

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
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Come July, vehicle buyers in Punjab will drive out with smart registration certificate (RCs) in hand the very day they buy their vehicle.

At present, nearly 2,000 automobile dealers across Punjab issue only provisional RCs at the time of sale. (HT)

Aiming to streamline the registration process and eliminate long waits, the Punjab government has approved a new system allowing automobile dealers to issue the RC right after the vehicle sale is completed. The new process, part of a broader push toward digitisation and citizen-centric services in the transport department, is expected to kick in within two months.

At present, nearly 2,000 automobile dealers across Punjab issue only provisional RCs at the time of sale.

The smart RC — considered the official proof of vehicle registration — typically reaches owners within two to three weeks. With around 64,000 vehicles, both transport and non-transport, being registered every month in the state, delays in issuing RCs have been a persistent concern.

Explaining the transition, Punjab transport secretary Varun Roojam said, “Dealers will be granted access to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) system, which is used to generate RCs. They will install designated printers to produce the smart cards on the spot. The process will begin in two months.”

The overhaul features an automated, AI-based evaluation process that removes human intervention, ensuring that only genuinely skilled drivers are granted licences while also cutting down waiting time

A smartphone equipped with the AI-powered Harnessing Automobile for Safety (HAMS) system will be mounted inside the vehicle to evaluate driving performance and adherence to traffic rules in real time. At the end of the test, the app will automatically generate a pass or fail result without any manual intervention, leaving little scope for bias or manipulation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: In 2 months, drive out with same-day registration certificate
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: In 2 months, drive out with same-day registration certificate
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