Punjab-level science fair held at PAU govt school

A state-level science activities exhibition-cum-state science fair was organised on Monday by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU Campus, under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyaan (RAA).

A total of 44 students from 22 districts of Punjab participated in two categories (Classes 6 to 8 and 9 to 10).

In the first category, Arjoi Kaur of GGSS School, Gill, Ludhiana; Navdeep Kaur of GMS, Kotkapura and Kamalpreet Kaur of GMS, Bir –Badhni, Moga, bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively. In the secondary category, Sahil Khan of GSSS, Bhalwan, Sangrur; Devinder Kaur of GHS, Datal, Patiala and Manjot Kaur of GHS, Upli, Barnala, bagged the top three positions, respectively.

SCERT director Jarnail Singh Kaleka was the chief guest on the occasion. He said that the fair aims to inculcate a scientific temperament among government school students. Jasbir Singh Sekhon, district mentor, science, further elaborated that the scientific models of the students were based on their curriculum and syllabus.

“It is amazing to see our young students excel in their scientific innovations, including electromagnetic induction, current, resistance neutralisation reaction, reflection of light and magnetic effect, electroscope multiple images etc., showcasing extraordinary scientific temperament,” said DEO Lakhvir Singh Samra.

Education minister gives event a miss

Meanwhile, Punjab education minister Pargat Singh, who was supposed to be the chief guest on the occasion, gave a miss to the event.

A teacher privy to the matter said that the event had even been preponed by a day on the request of the minister as he cited his busy schedule on Tuesday. Board welcoming him had also been put up outside the school.

“It was disappointing for us that he couldn’t make it, as we had put in loads of effort,’’ said a senior official from the education department. However, when contacted, the minister’s office said it was conveyed that he couldn’t make it due to the cabinet meeting on Monday.

Teen found dead: Parents blame school for carelessness

High drama was witnessed at PAU government school on Monday when parents of a student who was found dead on Saturday in Sidhwan Canal, near South City, barged into the ongoing state science exhibition.

They snatched the mic from the organisers and blamed the school for careless attitude and defunct cameras. The sobbing mother said that her son, Baljit Singh, went to the school to attend evening classes but never returned on November 16. A missing report was lodged at police station PAU regarding his disappearance.

Harjit Singh, father of Baljit Singh stepped on to the stage of the school during the science exhibition function and had heated arguments with the school authorities. Eventually, the school authorities consoled the family and said that police will resolve the case. A tribute was also paid to Baljit on the stage.

According to the school teachers, Baljit had left the school after dropping his bag.

On Friday, the police found his motorcycle parked near the canal and his mobile phone was lying on it. On Saturday the police fished out the body.