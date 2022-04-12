Punjab: No takers for 43% BDS seats in private dental colleges
Private dental colleges in Punjab are left with 43% vacant seats after the completion of all rounds of counselling for admissions to the graduate course.
Of 1,240 bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) seats in 14 private colleges, 549 are still vacant, highest in at least the past nine years. Meanwhile, all 90 seats in government dental colleges at Amritsar and Patiala were filled during counselling conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.
According to data provided by the BFUHS, only four private colleges -- Christian Dental College, Ludhiana (40); SGRD institute, Amritsar (60); Baba Jaswant Singh college, Ludhiana (100); and SKSS dental college, Ludhiana (40) -- managed to fill all their BDS seats.
Meanwhile, eight colleges could not even fill 50% of the seats after four rounds of counselling. Gian Sagar Dental College, Patiala, which was allowed an intake of 100 BDS seats for the 2021-22 academic year after a gap of four year, could fill just 16, lowest among all colleges. The other colleges (all offering 100 seats each) with vacancies are Desh Bhagat, Gobindgarh (76); Rayat Bahra, Mohali (65); Dashmesh, Faridkot (55); NDC, Dera Bassi (51); GNDC, Sunam (51); Adesh, Bathinda (49); Genesis, Ferozepur (47); Sukhmani, Dera Bassi (37); Luxmi Bai, Patiala (34).
Similar trend in recent years
Even in recent years, private colleges have failed to fill BDS seats despite relaxations in admission criteria. In 2014, 104 of 1,190 seats remained vacant, with the number rising to 540 the next year.
Even after lowering the qualifying cut-off percentile by 10 points for each category, the number of vacant BDS seats stood at 355 in 2019-20 session, and jumped to 503 in 2021-22.
“Migration after Class 12 and lack of placements are the reasons for a large number of medical students not opting for dental courses. There is almost no job opportunity in the government sector, as government hospitals have only one post of dentist, which is not sufficient. There are no super-specialists in any civil hospital,” says former BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr SS Gill.
According to experts, nearly 600 dentists who graduate from state dental colleges annually have no industry to hire them. Most of them end up joining their seniors or faculty members in practice, earning as little as ₹5,000 a month.
Low prevalence of Covid-19 in wastewater samples, shows BMC survey
Less than 50 of the 300 wastewater samples tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR returned positive, indicating low prevalence of Covid-19 in the city. Nearly a month ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had undertaken wastewater surveillance to assess the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community and detect new Covid variants. The civic body has been providing manpower to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which has been collecting wastewater samples.
INS Vikrant fund scam: EOW issues summons to Kirit Somaiya, his son Neil
Mumbai: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police issued a summons to him and his son Neil in connection with the cheating case registered against him. EOW, which is now investigating the case, issued the summons to Somaiya on Tuesday in view of the rejection of his pre-arrest bail plea on Monday.
Good news soon, tweets Punjab CM after meeting with Kejriwal
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give “good news” to the people of Punjab, indicating the likelihood of an announcement regarding the poll promise of 300 units of free electricity. Mann made the announcement through a tweet after a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party national convener and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.
Punjab Police worst in taking action on women’s complaints, says NCW chief
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday lashed out at cops for not taking appropriate action in matters related to women, stating that the Punjab Police were the worst. Sharma, who was in Ludhiana to take up women's complaints, also alleged that the state police department was working under political pressure and failed to reply to the commission on multiple times. She had a similar grievance against the Mohali police too.
Mohit Kamboj asks BMC to withdraw show cause notice
Mumbai A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj citing illegal alterations within the premises of the Khushi Pride Belmondo Building at Santacruz (West), Kamboj on Tuesday filed his reply stating that the notice is illegal and have asked the civic body to withdraw it. In the notice, the BMC had pointed out several alterations as unauthorised construction.
