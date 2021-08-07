Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Now, complete police verification of domestic helps via app
chandigarh news

Punjab: Now, complete police verification of domestic helps via app

Ludhiana police have developed a mobile app in the wake of multiple cases of thefts by domestic helps in the city
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta launched various development projects in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

The Ludhiana police have developed a mobile application, using which residents of Punjab can get their domestic helps, tenants and employees verified.

The app was among the development projects launched by director general of police Dinkar Gupta on Friday to control crime in the state. Gupta said that in case of a crime, details submitted during verification can help the police to trace the accused.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the app has been specially developed in the wake of recent cases of thefts by servants. Agrawal said that the app requires owners to submit details of both themselves and the employee/tenant including photo and ID proofs.

He said that after filling details, the applicant will get an OTP for authentication and a fee of 200 will be charged. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching PPSAANJH.

DGP Dinkar Gupta also held a crime review meeting with the Ludhiana police personnel, where Agrawal apprised him of various measures being undertaken to control crime in the district.

He said that ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, the next six months are very challenging for the police., The DGP asked all the officers to be vigilant and deploy round-the-clock nakas to intensify checking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP