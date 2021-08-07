Punjab: Now, complete police verification of domestic helps via app

The Ludhiana police have developed a mobile application, using which residents of Punjab can get their domestic helps, tenants and employees verified.

The app was among the development projects launched by director general of police Dinkar Gupta on Friday to control crime in the state. Gupta said that in case of a crime, details submitted during verification can help the police to trace the accused.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the app has been specially developed in the wake of recent cases of thefts by servants. Agrawal said that the app requires owners to submit details of both themselves and the employee/tenant including photo and ID proofs.

He said that after filling details, the applicant will get an OTP for authentication and a fee of ₹200 will be charged. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching PPSAANJH.

DGP Dinkar Gupta also held a crime review meeting with the Ludhiana police personnel, where Agrawal apprised him of various measures being undertaken to control crime in the district.

He said that ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections, the next six months are very challenging for the police., The DGP asked all the officers to be vigilant and deploy round-the-clock nakas to intensify checking.