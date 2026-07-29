Punjab-origin cabbie charged with sexual assault in Canada

A 25-year-old Punjab-origin Uber driver has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following an investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) into an alleged incident in Burlington, Ontario.

A 25-year-old Punjab-origin Uber driver has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following an investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) into an alleged incident in Burlington, Ontario.

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Investigators have expressed concern that there could be additional victims and have appealed to the public for information.

According to an official HRPS media release, the alleged incident took place on June 16, at around 5.15pm, in the south parking lot of the Burlington GO Station located at 2101 Fairview Street.

Police allege that the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh (25) of Etobicoke, approached an adult woman in the parking lot and initiated a conversation. During the interaction, he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Investigators said the victim immediately left the area following the alleged assault. However, the accused allegedly followed her to a nearby business, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her a second time.

Police confirmed that the victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation was taken over by the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit, which identified Singh as the suspect. He was arrested on July 26, and charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation was taken over by the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit, which identified Singh as the suspect. He was arrested on July 26, and charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton. {{/usCountry}}

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“At the time of the offence, the accused was employed as an Uber driver and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims,” the HRPS said in its statement, adding that anyone with information about the investigation or anyone who believes they may have been victimised by the accused is encouraged to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers, the release said.

The HRPS also reminded the public that sexual assault includes any touching of a sexual nature without consent and noted that there is no statute of limitations for reporting a sexual assault, meaning victims can report incidents regardless of when they occurred.

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