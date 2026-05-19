Punjab: Plot to target politicos, bizmen foiled, two held

In a major breakthrough, the Ludhiana police and counter intelligence wing on Monday busted a terror-gangster module with the arrest of two operatives, allegedly tasked with executing five targeted killings across Punjab and Haryana. Two .30-bore Star pistols, one .315-bore pistol and 11 live cartridges were recovered from the shooters’ possession. (HT)

The terror module was being operated by Category-A gangster Lakha, believed to be operating from Germany, said police.

The arrested accused were identified as Anuraj, alias Gaurav Masih, and Ankush, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar district. Two .30-bore Star pistols, one .315-bore pistol and 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Police officials said the seized weapons were sophisticated and high-value firearms.

According to police officials, the duo was apprehended during a joint operation by the counter intelligence wing and the Ludhiana commissionerate police from the Ladhowal area while travelling on a Bajaj CT100 motorcycle without a registration number plate.

Investigators said the accused had arrived in Ludhiana to collect the motorcycle to carry out the planned attacks.

Police revealed that Ankush already had a criminal background and was earlier booked in an attempt to murder case in Goraya, Jalandhar.

Politician, businessmen among targets

Addressing the media, Ludhiana commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the accused were tasked with carrying out five sensational crimes after conducting reconnaissance of the targets.

“The accused were tasked with executing a contract killing in Kurukshetra, a targeted killing near Samrala in Khanna, and shootings of three persons in Moga, Faridkot and Tarn Taran for allegedly refusing to pay extortion money,” Sharma said, adding that the pistols recovered were brand new and procured through cross-border links.

The commissioner of police said preliminary investigation had linked Lakha to several recent incidents, including the murder of RSS leader Naveen Arora in Ferozepur in November 2025, firing on migrant labourers in Moga earlier this year, and a grenade attack on a petrol station in Haryana after the owner allegedly refused to pay extortion money.

Were promised ₹40,000- ₹50,000 per hit

Counter intelligence assistant inspector general (AIG) SPS Dhindsa said the arrested accused had established contact with Lakha through his Dubai-based associate Sahil.

“The accused were promised ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 for executing the killings. On Lakha’s directions, they procured the weapons from near the border area in Amritsar,” Dhindsa said.

Investigators are now tracing other associates believed to be part of the network.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Ladhowal police station in Ludhiana.