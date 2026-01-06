Punjab: Police foil targeted killing of Italy resident

Rupnagar Police on Monday foiled a targeted killing of an Italy-based citizen of Punjab origin by arresting five people after a brief encounter at Rolumajra village in Chamkur Sahib area of the district. It has been learned that Singh had opposed the hoisting of Khalistani flags in Italy as a manager of a gurdwara (Representational Image)

The Italian citizen, Ranjit Singh, who had recently visited his native village Rolumajra, was on target for opposing the Khalistani activities at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib in Italy.

“Ranjit Singh was on target because he opposed the Khalistani activities. Two people from Italy gave a contract to Nabu and Mana, both sitting in foreign countries, to kill Ranjit Singh. Nabu and Mana had further hired people in Punjab to kill the NRI,” said Rupnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana, while addressing a press conference on Monday. He added that it came to light that the conspiracy of target killing had connections leading to a network associated with pro-Khalistan activities, therefore, based on these findings, sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had been invoked in the case.

Sharing details of the encounter which took place on Sunday, Khurana said when the police team surrounded the accused, who were doing recce of Singh’s house, they opened fire at the police after they were asked to surrender.

“In the retaliatory action by the police, during the cross-firing, one of the accused Karanveer Singh alias Kanwa sustained a bullet injury in his leg. The injured accused has been admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment,” said Khurana.

Apart from Karanveer, the arrested accused are Akash Rana, Vansh Shori, Gurkamal Singh alias Kamal, and Karandeep Singh alias Kanu. Khurana further added that the police recovered three .32 bore pistols, one .315 bore country-made weapon, live cartridges, and magazines from the possession of the accused.

“All the weapons were illegal. We are conducting an in-depth investigation into the identification of accused persons based abroad; the arms supply chain; and the entire network. Ranjit Singh has returned to Italy. Efforts will be made to bring the accused sitting abroad,” said Khurana.