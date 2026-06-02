Punjab’s 19 lakh power consumers hit’: Notice to PSPCL over billing ‘errors’ draws no response

The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) over alleged systemic failures in its electricity billing mechanism that reportedly left nearly 19 lakh consumers grappling with delayed bills, inflated payment demands and financial hardships. The commission raised questions about the efficiency and accountability of the state power utility.

PSPCL director (distribution) Inderpal Singh says employees’ strike that lasted nearly two months contributed to disruption; he says he will check if his office filed its response to the PTAC.

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Though the notice was issued on May 15, PTAC officials said the PSPCL has yet to submit its response despite being directed to do so within seven days. The notice, addressed to PSPCL director (distribution) Inderpal Singh, was issued after the commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting a surge in public complaints regarding electricity billing. According to PTAC, thousands of consumers allegedly received electricity bills after delays of four to five months, forcing them to clear cumulative dues amounting to several thousand rupees in a single payment.

Invoking its powers under Section 16 of the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018, the commission warned that officials responsible for the lapse could face penalties of up to ₹10,000 per case. It also indicated that departmental inquiries and disciplinary proceedings could be recommended against those found guilty of negligence or dereliction of duty.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the development, Inderpal Singh attributed part of the disruption to an employees’ strike that lasted nearly two months. Regarding the commission’s notice, he said he would verify whether his office had already filed its response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the development, Inderpal Singh attributed part of the disruption to an employees’ strike that lasted nearly two months. Regarding the commission’s notice, he said he would verify whether his office had already filed its response. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior PSPCL officials, however, pointed to technical challenges arising from the corporation’s transition from the SAP platform to the Customer Care Billing (CCB) system under the Single Billing System (SBS) framework in December last year. According to officials, the software migration resulted in widespread billing discrepancies, with many consumers receiving provisional bills generated on an average consumption basis because meter readings were not recorded. The February billing cycle under the new software reportedly triggered complaints from consumers across several zones of the state.

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PTAC chairperson VK Janjua confirmed that no reply had yet been received from PSPCL. He said the commission would issue a final reminder and grant the utility another seven days to respond. Failure to comply, he warned, would result in a penalty up to ₹10,000 per case and a recommendation for disciplinary action against the responsible officer.

PS Virdi, former member of the Punjab State Advisory Committee of the Electricity Regulatory Commission, said consumers were increasingly receiving bills covering 80 to 100 days instead of the standard 60-day cycle. He alleged that many consumers were being billed on an average basis, while in some cases previous consumption data was being added, leading to inflated bills. Virdi also pointed to strikes by outsourced meter readers as a contributing factor behind the generation of average and provisional bills.

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