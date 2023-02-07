Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab’s child right panel whips social media videos on drug, gun culture

Updated on Feb 07, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Kanwardeep Singh on Tuesday announced that strict action would be taken against the promotion of songs and videos glorifying drug and gun culture on social media sites.

A decision was taken at a meeting held by the commission chairman Kanwardeep Singh with the vice chairman and members. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held by the commission chairman Kanwardeep Singh with the vice chairman and members here. The commission also considered and settled the complaints received from January 9 to February 6, 2023.

After the meeting, Singh said that instructions have been issued to the transporters to follow the Safe School Vehicle Scheme. The commission also instructed the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurdaspur, to take strict action in the incident in which a dog was run over by a school bus. The dog owners surrounded the bus and created a ruckus due to which the schoolchildren started crying in fear.

