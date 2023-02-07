Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab’s child right panel whips social media videos on drug, gun culture

Punjab’s child right panel whips social media videos on drug, gun culture

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Kanwardeep Singh on Tuesday announced that strict action would be taken against the promotion of songs and videos glorifying drug and gun culture on social media sites.

A decision was taken at a meeting held by the commission chairman Kanwardeep Singh with the vice chairman and members. (Representational Photo)
A decision was taken at a meeting held by the commission chairman Kanwardeep Singh with the vice chairman and members. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Kanwardeep Singh on Tuesday announced that strict action would be taken against the promotion of songs and videos glorifying drug and gun culture on social media sites.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held by the commission chairman Kanwardeep Singh with the vice chairman and members here. The commission also considered and settled the complaints received from January 9 to February 6, 2023.

After the meeting, Singh said that instructions have been issued to the transporters to follow the Safe School Vehicle Scheme. The commission also instructed the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurdaspur, to take strict action in the incident in which a dog was run over by a school bus. The dog owners surrounded the bus and created a ruckus due to which the schoolchildren started crying in fear.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out