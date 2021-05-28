Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab’s daily caseload falls below 4,000-mark first time in 45 days
Punjab on Thursday reported 178 more fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 14,004, while 3,914 fresh infections took the total number of cases to 5,56,089, according to a medical bulletin
By HTC and PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Punjab on Thursday reported 178 more fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 14,004, while 3,914 fresh infections took the total number of cases to 5,56,089, according to a medical bulletin.

This is for the first time in the past 45 days that the daily caseload has been recorded below the 4,000-mark.

The number of active cases dropped from 50,549 on Wednesday to 48,231, as per the bulletin.

The state’s daily recoveries of 5,995 were in excess of the daily infections of 3,914.

Seventeen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 15 from Faridkot and 13 each from Bathinda, Amritsar and Sangrur, of the latest fatalities.

Ludhiana reported 411 cases, followed by 401 in Jalandhar, 344 in Bathinda and 313 in Muktsar, among fresh cases.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 5.43%, as per the bulletin.

With 5,995 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 4,93,854, as per the bulletin.

There are 358 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 943 other critical patients and 5,809 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 90,01,438 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

