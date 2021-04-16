Punjab’s daily Covid caseload touches all-time high, Mohali worst-affected

Punjab on Thursday reported 4,333 fresh Covid cases, the highest-ever single-day case count, breaking the previous record of 3,477 cases registered on April 12. With this, the state’s cumulative tally has reached 2,86,816, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s death toll climbed to 7,722 as 51 more people succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.

Mohali registered maximum 860 cases (nearly 20% of the total cases) in the state, followed by 482 in Ludhiana, 399 in Jalandhar, 365 in Amritsar, 353 in Patiala, 301 in Bathinda, 194 in Gurdaspur, 186 in Taran Taran and 127 in Kapurthala and Ferozepur, 110 in Faridkot, 104 in Rupnagar, 93 in Pathankot, 76 in Sangrur, 67 in Fazilka, 66 in Moga, 63 in Mansa, 55 in Barnala and 54 in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 were reported from Amritsar, nine from Hoshiarpur and six each from Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, five from Patiala, two each from Bathinda and Ferozepur and one each from Faridkot, Mohali, Muktsar, Fazilka and Pathankot.

A total of 2,478 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 2,49,061, the bulletin stated. The state has 30,033 active cases, maximum of which 18,256 (nearly 60%) are in the five district of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala and Amritsar.

There are 40 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 374 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 64,73,869 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it added.

Ensure Covid test results within 24 hours: CS

Chief Secretary (CS) Vini Mahajan on Thursday directed the medical education and research department to ensure Covid test results within 24 hours. She also urged the eligible persons to come forward for a jab as vaccine can prevent severity of the virus.

Reviewing the Covid situation with the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and SSPs, Mahajan asked the departments to provide a food kit along with “Corona Fateh” kit to the home isolated patients who are needy. Fixing the daily target of Covid testing at 50,000, she said the RAT testing should be ensured to all contacts immediately. “Deputy commissioners can use staff from any department for Covid management at district-level and services of the BLOs can be used for vaccination planning,” she instructed.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said 82% police personnel have already been vaccinated.

Expedite vaccination of medical college staff: Soni

Medical education and research minister Om Prakash Soni on Thursday directed officials to complete vaccination of medical colleges’ staff in the state as soon as possible.

At a meeting here to review the functioning of the medical education department, Soni said the immunisation campaign for the general public could be improved and run smoothly. He also directed the principals and medical superintendents of medical colleges to improve the healthcare facilities of Covid patients to bring down the mortality rate.

Baba Farid Health Sciences University, Faridkot, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, Guru Ravidas Ayurveda University V-C Bal Krishan Sharma Kaushik, principal secretary, medical education and research, DK Tewari and director, medical education and research, Dr Sujata Sharma were among those present.