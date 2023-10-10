Punjab’s farm fire count breaches 1,000 mark

Incidents of stubble burning crossed the 1,000 mark on Monday, with 58 fresh incidents reported across the state.

Farmers burn stubble after harvesting paddy crop (HT File)

As per Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) data this time, the stubble burning trend is on the higher side than the last two years. In 2022, a total of 714 fires were reported till October 9, while a year earlier, the state had recorded 614 cases in the corresponding period. PRSC satellite started spotting fires on September 15, a day after six fires were reported from Amritsar.

On Monday, Patiala and Tarn Taran reported 15 cases each followed by Amritsar (8) and Sangrur (3), taking this kharif harvest season’s total to 1,027.

For the second consecutive day, a concentration of fire events was seen in the Malwa, with the region contributing 52% of the total fires spotted today.

Since September 16, Amritsar continued to lead in reporting the highest number of fires for the next 23 days.

Region-wise, the Majha region reported 23 fires today, whereas the districts of Doaba reported five events.

AQI deteriorates to moderate

As per the air quality index (AQI) data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), six out of eight continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in different parts of Punjab had a ‘moderate’ air quality index (AQI) that causes ‘breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases’.

Rupnagar had the worst AQI at 167 followed by Bathinda (154), Ludhiana (136) and Khanna (118). Monitoring stations in Amritsar and Mandi Gobindgarh showed average AQI data on Monday at a ‘satisfactory’ scale.

2lakh tonne grain reaches mandis

On the ninth day of the official procurement, more than 2 lakh grain reached mandis across the state.

Official figures of the Punjab Mandi Board said farmers have brought 9.49 lakh tonnes and nearly 94% of the total stock has been purchased to date.

Patiala is leading with a maximum arrival of 1.35 lakh tonnes followed by Tarn Taran (86,000) and Ludhiana (85,000).

