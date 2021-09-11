Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab’s first breast milk bank set up in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Punjab’s first breast milk bank set up in Ludhiana

The new breast milk bank at the Ludhiana civil hospital has two electric pumps, 10 manual pumps, 16 containers and one steriliser
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Experts swear by the importance of breast milk for newborns. However, it is not always possible for neonates to access it due to a variety of factors, which is why a breast milk bank, the first of its kind in Punjab, was set up at the Ludhiana civil hospital. (HT Photo)

Experts swear by the importance of breast milk for newborns. However, it is not always possible for neonates to access it due to a variety of factors. Keeping this mind, the district administration has set up a breast milk pump bank at the Civil Hospital, which is being touted as the first of its kind in Punjab.

Inaugurating the pump bank, municipal corporation councillor Mamta Ashu, additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal, and UT assistant commissioner Harjinder Singh Bedi, said the health workers will use the pumps to get breast milk immediately after the birth of infants and would feed them at regular intervals.

“Health workers will pump out the breast milk and give it to newborns who have trouble latching on or in cases where the mother experiences extreme pain while breastfeeding the child,” an official said, adding that a container has also been installed to preserve the milk.

The bank has two electric pumps, 10 manual pumps, 16 containers and one steriliser.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana, no death reported

Punjab Shahi Imam passes away at 63 in Ludhiana

LIT reserve price row: Congress alleges ‘2016 land allotment scam’

Chandigarh trader body calls on new DGP, discusses thefts, snatching
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP